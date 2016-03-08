Milan, Premier League club to approach midfielder in January
15 October at 00:00Premier League side Wolves are looking to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Italian newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The paper details how Wolves looked to sign Kessie in the summer, but a deal never materialised. However, they haven’t given up and will look to sign the 22-year-old Ivorian midfielder in January.
The player is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2022 and has appeared in all of Milan’s games so far this season, starting all but one.
Apollo Heyes
