Milan prepared to let forward leave; Fiorentina interested
22 June at 11:15Patrick Cutrone and AC Milan could be parting ways this summer. The 21-year-old Italian forward has served as an important back-up player for the Rossoneri in the past season or two but now it seems he has been deemed surplus to requirements by the new managerial and directorial staff at the club.
Milan are instead ready to give Andre Silva another chance, despite the Portuguese striker's perceived attitude problems and disappointing performances at the top level since he moved. Silva is also two years older than Cutrone but Giampaolo deems Silva the player to stay.
This opens the door for Cutrone to leave the club, with Fiorentina reportedly the most interested in the Italian's signature. However, Torino and Lazio have also expressed an interest in the forward. Furthermore, Milan have set a price of €25m on the Italian and this could out-price those clubs interested in signing him this summer.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments