Milan president hints that move to bring Ivan Gazidis from Arsenal is close
15 August at 20:00AC Milan have gone through a massive metamorphosis this summer, starting with the departure of Yonghong Li as owner of the club – and the arrival of Paul Singer-led Elliott Management Corporation hedge-fund. Since then, Paolo Scaroni has been appointed as the club’s president, whilst Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have been brought in to help make signings and offload players.
One final part missing in the Milan project is the role of club manager, to help work further with Leonardo’s role, whilst also helping with the business and financial side of things. One of the names linked is Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis, who recently spearheaded the movement to replace Arsene Wenger with Unai Emery.
Speaking to La Stampa, Milan president Paolo Scaroni revealed that, although not confirming Gazidis’ name explicitly, there are mere contractual details that need to be resolved with Arsenal, before Gazidis joins the Milan staff.
