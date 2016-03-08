Milan, price-tag set for transfer target Thauvin

AC Milan are interested in signing Marseille's talented French winger, Florian Thauvin. Thauvin currently plays for the Ligue 1 outfit but there are thoughts that the talented forward would be better suited to a higher standard of football; which he would attain if Milan were to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Rudi Garcia, Marseille head coach, is intent on keeping him at the club, however, with the French side charging around €50m for Thauvin's signature.

