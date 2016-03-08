Milan pursue Arsenal midfielder; the details
11 October at 10:15Milan have already near-enough confirmed their first deal since the summer, with the idea to bring in Flamengo starlet Lucas Paqueta. Milan will spend a reported figure of around €35 million on the young Brazilian and therefore, if they are to strengthen addition areas of their squad, will have to look for more cost-effective ways to do this.
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly set to leave the club when his contract expires next summer, after not being able to agree terms on a new deal with the North London club. Ramsey is a wanted target of a number of big clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Lazio and Inter Milan; but AC Milan may hold the advantage.
New Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis has connections to Ramsey from his Arsenal days and therefore is reported, by Il Corriere dello Sport, that contact with Ramsey’s agent has already been made and the two parties are working on a deal.
