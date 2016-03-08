Milan, Raiola: 'Ibra? Who knows, we are free men.'

"Father Christmas arrives on December 25th": this is how Stefano Pioli, between the mysterious and the ironic, questioned Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his pre-game press conference this weekend.



The Swede is a wonderful thought that lingers in the Milan environment, despite the future being an unknown quantity. In the Rossoneri's house there is confidence, but the possibilities of Bologna and Naples must be considered. And then there's the crazy variable, Ibra's ability to surprise everyone.



Mino Raiola, the player's agent, remains mysterious. At the Gazzetta dello Sport , in fact, the well-known attorney explains: "How will it end? I don't unbalance myself, we'll see what happens. Certainly, if he returned, Serie A would increase its appeal, both technically and on television. How many countries would turn on the TV every weekend for Zlatan...".



When asked about the battle between Milan, Naples and Bologna:



"Who knows, we are free men. I do not exclude anything, but it is very difficult, Ibra still looks great ".



Anthony Privetera