Milan reach agreement with Genoa for Diego Laxalt
15 August at 15:45Diego Laxalt is just a step away from becoming an AC Milan player. According to the latest reports from Sky Sport, Milan and Genoa have reached an agreement regarding a fee; one of €14 million plus a further €4 million in potential bonuses.
The Uruguayan winger/wing-back impressed at the FIFA World Cup in Russia over the summer, turning heads with his quick counter attacking play and tenacious work rate. Plenty of clubs have been reportedly interested, with interest from Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, Lazio and Inter Milan in Italy and even the likes of Zenit St. Petersburg and Crystal Palace from Russia and England.
This evening, Laxalt is expected to arrive in Milan; ahead of his medical tests, which have been booked to take place tomorrow. Therefore, it is likely that the deal will be wrapped up in around 48 hours; in what is another key signing from Leonardo and Milan.
