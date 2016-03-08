Milan ready €40m bid for Arsenal and Spurs target
29 June at 09:15Every cloud has a silver lining, at least as far as AC Milan are concerned. Yesterday, it was confirmed that the Rossoneri had come to an agreement to have the side excluded from this year's UEFA Europa League; giving them more time to rebuild their squad without the need to immediately break even under the financial fair play laws.
Milan have been linked to a handful of names already this summer, with Arsenal's Lucas Torreira, Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout and Sampdoria's Dennis Praet all named amongst the possible targets.
However, one track opened in the past couple of weeks that the club look to be accelerating towards is that of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. Ceballos has impressed many with his performances at the European U21 Championships this summer in Italy and it is thought that once the competition concludes, Milan will push for a deal to sign the midfielder.
According to what has been reported by both the Corriere dello Sport and the Corriere della Sera, Milan are ready to splash 40 million euros on Ceballos' signature, beating the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to the signing - despite perhaps not being able to offer the player as much in wages as the Premier League clubs.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments