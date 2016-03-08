Milan ready first offer for Madrid midfielder
02 July at 10:45Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are ready to make a move for a highly-rated Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, as per Tuttosport.
The Spain U21 international has shown his true talent as he guided his team to the U21 European championship title.
However, the former Real Betis player has found his life difficult under Real current manager Zinedine Zidane and is willing to leave the Spanish capital in order to pursuit first-team football.
Looking at the scenario, Milan is ready to cash in on the midfielder and bring him to San Siro ahead of the next season.
However, it will be interesting to see if the Rossoneri will be able to convince the Los Blancos who are only willing to let the midfielder leave on a loan.
If Milan are interested in signing Ceballos, they have to make a move quickly as English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in acquiring his services on a 12-month loan deal.
