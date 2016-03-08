Milan, ready for Demiral move in January

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are ready to make a move for league rivals Juventus’ centre-back Merih Demiral in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.



The Turkey international—who has been linked with the Milan-based club in the past as well—is reportedly unhappy with the lack of playing time in Turin and is looking for a move away from the club in the mid-season transfer window.



On the other hand, circumstances at the San Siro have changed in the recent past due to a serious injury to new-signing Léo Duarte who is now looking set to stay on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time.



As per the latest report, Milan are now certain to make a move for Demiral in January in order to strengthen the defensive unit.



The report further stated that Juve are not willing to let the 21-year-old leave the club for less than €40 million.



For more upadtes, please visit our home page.

