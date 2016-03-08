Milan ready to offer new contract to Suso

17 August at 15:00
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are now ready to offer a new and improved contract to attacking winger Suso, according to Tuttosport.

The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the club as it was believed that the Rossoneri were willing to let go the player in order to balance books ahead of the next season.

However, as per the new development, the Milan-based club are now ready to offer Suso a new contract which will extend his stay at the San Siro till 2024.

In that contract, the 25-year-old, who has joined the Italian club in 2015, will earn €3.5 million per season.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.