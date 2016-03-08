Milan ready to offer new contract to Suso

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are now ready to offer a new and improved contract to attacking winger Suso, according to Tuttosport.



The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the club as it was believed that the Rossoneri were willing to let go the player in order to balance books ahead of the next season.



However, as per the new development, the Milan-based club are now ready to offer Suso a new contract which will extend his stay at the San Siro till 2024.



In that contract, the 25-year-old, who has joined the Italian club in 2015, will earn €3.5 million per season.

