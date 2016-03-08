Milan ready to part ways with Biglia

13 June at 19:20
Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan are reportedly ready to part ways with veteran midfielder Lucas Biglia, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 33-year-old is one of the most senior campaigners in the Milan squad and has put in a number of memorable performances for the team in the recent past. 

However, after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Milan have to let some of their players go in order to balance their books. 

Therefore, the Rossoneri have decided to let Biglia leave who earns a salary of €3.5 million per annum. 
 

