Milan ready to part ways with Kessie
08 June at 12:45AC Milan are reportedly ready to sell highly-rated midfielder Franck Kessie, as per a report pubished in the Journal.
The 22-year-old was seemed as indispensable by former manager Gennaro Gattuso. However, with his departure, Kessie is now expected to leave the club in the coming transfer window as well.
It is believed that the Rossoneri will be looking to let their star player leave for a fee in the region of €30 million.
