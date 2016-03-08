Milan ready to sell three players in order to sign Ibrahimovic
14 November at 14:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are ready to sell as many as three players in order to sign veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will expire on December 31 next month.
It was reported earlier that the Milan-based outfit are eager to re-sign the former Sweden international who has already spent a season with the club in 2011-12.
As per the latest report, Milan are willing to sell as many as three players—Franck Kessié, Fabio Borini and Ricardo Rodríguez—in order to generate funds of up to €60 million for the arrival of Ibrahimovic.
Kessié has been linked with a move away from the San Siro in the recent past due to attitude problems, whereas Rodríguez has lost his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of Theo Hernández from Real Madrid in the summer.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments