Milan, Real’s striker in sight as Ibrahimović’s alternative
19 December at 13:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are considering making a move for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s out-of-favour striker Luka Jovic in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Serbia international is struggling to find his form since moving to Madrid in the summer from German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.
As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy are considering making a loan move for Jovic in the January transfer window as an alternative for Zlatan Ibrahimović who is yet to decide whether he is interested in joining the Italian club once he will become a free-agent.
