Milan, Rebic: 'I want to leave my mark here'

AC Milan took on Udinese this past week-end in the Italian Serie A as the rossoneri ended up winning by a 3-2 score line. In the end, Ante Rebic (two goals) and Theo Hernandez scored for Milan as this was a huge win for them. It was a very emotional game with many ups and downs as Rebic scored a last minute winner for the rossoneri in front of a packed San Siro. Rebic did not play much for the rossoneri since joining them this past summer but he surely had an impact this past Sunday. Here is what the offensive winger had to say on the matter as he spoke to Sportske Novosti:'Things have been improving, we have a young team with a lot of quality, we have to do better. We are optimistic, we now also added many veteran players like Ibrahimovic, Begovic and Kjaer. Ibra? He is one of the best strikers in the history of football, it's a great addition. Future? I want to leave my mark here...'. More to come on the matter...Zlatan Ibrahimovic has surely helped Milan turn around as his presence has been huge for younger players like Rebic. After Ibra, Begovic and Kjaer, it remains to be seen what the rossoneri do next. Players such as Suso, Piatek and Paqueta are in an uncertain situation as it remains to be seen what Maldini and Boban have up their sleeves.