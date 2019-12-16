Milan, Rebic potentially to return to Eintracht Frankfurt in January: the situation
18 December at 14:15Milan striker Ante Rebic seems destined to leave the Rossoneri in the upcoming January transfer window, with a possible return to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on the cards, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old Croatian forward has met and talked with coach Adi Hutter in recent days and was seen in a photo alongside his former teammates smiling. The player has only seven appearances for Milan so far this season, for a total of 177 minutes. His failure to settle in Italy may push him to return to his former club, where he found much more success.
Hutter himself discussed the player and their meeting recently in a press conference.
"By chance we were in the same restaurant. I talked to him 20 minutes; it was a nice chat. He never left Eintracht, he did well here. I was very happy to see him, just as he was happy to see his former teammates. Back in January? He's on loan in Milan (until 2021), he'll certainly come back, but I don't know when. Let's see what happens.”
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments