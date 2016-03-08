Milan, Rebic's value has dropped and the Rossoneri look to strike: the details
23 April at 18:00AC Milan are hoping to sign Eintracht Frankfurt owned forward Ante Rebic in the summer, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri have been in constant contact with the player’s agent, Fali Ramadani, despite the ongoing Coronavirus emergency. There has been an agreement between the two parties, with an understanding that the partnership between player and club will continue for the foreseeable future.
Milan are hoping to purchase Rebic outright in the summer, the report continues, without waiting for the end of the agreed two-year loan to finish. The Milanese club hope that they can use the Croatian forward’s desire to stay in Milan to leverage a deal. The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has also seen the 26-year-old’s value drop from €40 million to €25 million plus bonuses, a more achievable figure for the club, who have been experiencing financial difficulties unrelated to the virus for some time now.
Apollo Heyes
