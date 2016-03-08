Milan, Rebic struggling for play time due to Giampaolo's tactics
03 October at 17:00New Milan signing Ante Rebic has struggled for play time at the Rossoneri following his move from Eintracht Frankfurt, with the reason being a disappointing one for Rossoneri fans, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report suggests that the reason that the 26-year-old Croatian has failed to settle properly so far in the Milan squad is due to the player not currently fitting the tactical plans of coach Marco Giampaolo. Rebic has only played 63 minutes so far this season for the Rossoneri, failing to start a single game so far.
Giampaolo is under a lot of pressure from both fans and Milan’s management for his incredibly poor start to the league, only achieving six points from his opening six games in charge of the Rossoneri.
Considering Milan’s poor start to the season, Giampaolo may look to deploy Rebic more often as he looks for inspiration and a way out of his predicament.
Apollo Heyes
