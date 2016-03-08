Milan, Reina celebrates on Twitter after victory over Verona

16 September at 12:00
Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina celebrated on Twitter yesterday after the Rossoneri’s 1-0 victory over Verona.
 
The 37-year-old Spanish goalkeeper joined Milan last summer after spending three years with Napoli and is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2021.
 
So far Reina has made 12 appearances for the Rossoneri since his arrival, achieving three clean sheets and providing backup to star Milan number one Gianluigi Donnarumma.
 
The former Liverpool and Barcelona goalkeeper’s photo was accompanied by the caption: “Painful victory but important! Now head to the derby, all together.”

 
Apollo Heyes

