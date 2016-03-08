Milan, Reina: "Donnarumma could become a phenom..."

Pepe Reina spoke to Sky Sport after the Betis-Milan (1-1) game, here is what he had to say on the matter: "We were tired but this character is what makes us stronger. We wanted to be more consistent and that's what we have showed over the last two weeks. Juve? We won't be scared even if we know that they are very strong. Donnarumma? We have a good understanding. My job is to make him better. He can surely become a phenom...".

