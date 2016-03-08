Milan, Reina: ‘I felt at ease in the chaos of Naples’
04 October at 15:30AC Milan take on Olympiakos this evening at the San Siro in the Rossoneri’s second game of their Europa League campaign. Their first outing saw them travel to Luxembourg to face off against Dudelange; Gattuso’s side emerging victorious in a 1-0 win.
Pepe Reina, who signed for Milan from Napoli over the summer, spoke to Milan’s official matchday program ahead of the game and his expected debut at the San Siro:
ON SAN SIRO DEBUT – “Important, I have experienced it as an opponent many times. Each player likes to play at San Siro, I can not wait to get on the pitch and give everything to make it a good match. We hope to succeed in winning.”
ON FIRST MONTHS – “Positive balance. The reality of this society is very important, you see it from afar and already you think it's an important club. From inside you understand that very important players have passed here. The mentality must be that: return to winning times; at least to compete with big clubs and be able to bring home satisfaction for the fans.”
ON MILAN AND NAPLES – “I still have to live in the north, but it is similar to northern Spain. Time invites you to stay at home, to have a more peaceful life, with the blanket and the movie. In the south you throw yourself on the street right away, it takes very little. Milan is a more organized, quieter city with less chaos. But even in the chaos of Naples I felt at ease. I miss some things about Naples.”
