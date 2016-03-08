Milan, Reina one step away from Aston Villa
08 January at 20:35Despite waiting for a new potential central defender to arrive in the squad, AC Milan are also working on their departing players.
With high profile names such as Piatek and Paquetà being linked with moves away as early as January, a farewell is also getting closer for Pepe Reina, who in the next few hours can farewell the Rossoneri after a year and a half in the shadow of the Madonnina.
According to what we learned from Calciomercato.com in fact, Reina is very close to signing with top flight English Premier League side Aston Villa . The deal will most likely be a very short-term move, there is the approval of the player and of Milan who won't put a transfer fee on the Spanish goalkeeper as they know a move away for the former Liverpool shot stopper will save around 10 million euros in wages.
Reina has a contract until 2021 with Milan, but it looks as though the journey ends here.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments