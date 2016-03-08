Milan, Reina: ‘Suso among the best in the world’
07 November at 21:00AC Milan face Real Betis in the Europa League tomorrow evening, with Rino Gattuso’s side hoping to put the 2-1 defeat at San Siro behind them to pick up all 3 points in Spain. Speaking before the game, goalkeeper Pepe Reina had his say:
“Football changes in two weeks, the effort at Milanello pays, tomorrow a very important match for the future in the Europa League. They are a good team, they created so many difficulties, great respect for them and great confidence for us.
“Suso? When I played in Liverpool, he was a kid, but he's always been very technical, he's mentally hardened and he's proving to be among the best in Italy and the world. He's a very important player.”
“Donnarumma? We must learn from mistakes, he did well in these last games after the derby, he will do good performances to bring us to important goals.”
