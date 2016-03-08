Milan, Reina: 'We must never lack heart and soul'
03 October at 20:45Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports 24 via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the current state of the Rossoneri.
"In the world of football, you can win, lose or draw. But we must never lack heart and soul, we must be determined for 90 minutes. At the end of the game we have to look each other in the eyes and be aware that we have given 100%. Only then will we have nothing to complain about.”
Coach Marco Giampaolo has had a tough start with the Rossoneri, only achieving six points in their first six league games, with both victories against newly promoted sides Hellas Verona and Brescia.
Despite the pressure from the fans, Giampaolo is hoping to turn the club’s season around and climb the table quickly with the squad.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments