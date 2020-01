Milan reject RCD Mallorca’s offer for Laxalt

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have rejected an offer from Spanish La Liga outfit RCD Mallorca for left-back Diego Laxalt.The 26-year-old is currently spending a season-long loan at Italian club Torino and is likely to return to Milan in the summer of 2020. Calciomercato.com can confirm that the Milan-based club have rejected Mallorca’s loan plus redemption offer for Laxalt and the player is now set to stay in Turin for the rest of the campaign.The Uruguay international is a permanent feature for Torino this season where he has represented his current club in 16 matches in all competitions, managing to provide a single assist.Laxalt has been a Milan player since summer 2018 when he moved from league rivals Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €15 million.Since then, Laxalt has represented the Rossoneri in 29 matches in all competitions, managing to provide a solitary assist.Daniele Longo