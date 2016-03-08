Milan reject RCD Mallorca’s offer for Laxalt
20 January at 16:35Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have rejected an offer from Spanish La Liga outfit RCD Mallorca for left-back Diego Laxalt.
The 26-year-old is currently spending a season-long loan at Italian club Torino and is likely to return to Milan in the summer of 2020.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that the Milan-based club have rejected Mallorca’s loan plus redemption offer for Laxalt and the player is now set to stay in Turin for the rest of the campaign.
The Uruguay international is a permanent feature for Torino this season where he has represented his current club in 16 matches in all competitions, managing to provide a single assist.
Laxalt has been a Milan player since summer 2018 when he moved from league rivals Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €15 million.
Since then, Laxalt has represented the Rossoneri in 29 matches in all competitions, managing to provide a solitary assist.
Daniele Longo
