Milan restart vs Lazio: a victory worth much for the Champions League race
14 April at 10:15Corriere della Sera reflected on AC Milan's 1-0 win against Lazio yesterday, describing the points as 'three heavy points. Kessie's penalty converted shortly after the half-hour of the second half, with the match seemingly heading towards a 0-0 result, relaunched Gennaro Gattuso's team, which had just earned a point in the last four matches.
Milan. therefore, return to savour the sweet taste of victory after more than a month. The Rossoneri have shaken off the negative effects of the derby, took the fourth place back (waiting for Atalanta's response with Empoli) and moved up to two points from Inter. Gattuso must be content with the result, which in a night like this is worth more than anything else.
Victory is more than deserved, despite the initial suffering. Because Milan wanted it, perhaps more than Lazio. The Champions League race, however, remains wide open, with the Biancoceleste who, on Wednesday, will face Udinese and will have the chance to go to -3 from the Rossoneri. Meanwhile, Milan restarts and in ten days Lazio will have the chance for the revenge in the Coppa Italia.
