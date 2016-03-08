A Milan based restaurant have named a dish after new Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo.Juventus have now signed Ronaldo for a fee of 100 million euros and he will earn about 30 million euros over a four-year period. The Portuguese superstar had his first bianconeri press conference yesterday and completed a medical at the club.A Milan-based restaurant called Gusto 17 have named a dish after Ronaldo.The dish includes an egg custard and a short-crust pastry, along with Madeira wine.