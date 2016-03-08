Milan reveal release date of new Puma kits
01 July at 16:45A 'new Milan' will begin, a Milan that will dress in Puma, stripping off their previously-worn Adidas.
On Twitter, the Rossoneri changed its profile image, putting the logo of the German company with a red and black background, and announced the "new Milan". The new kits will be presented on the sixth of July.
A New Milan . Dropping July 6. @pumafootball #NewLevels pic.twitter.com/aXkyQs5dOG— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 1, 2018
