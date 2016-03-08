Milan, Riccio: 'We hope to have Gattuso back for the derby'

Rino Gattuso's assistant Gigi Riccio spoke to DAZN after the Chievo-Milan game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Gattuso clarified himself with Meggiorini at the end of the game, we hope to have him for the derby game. The game? Well we knew that it wasn't going to be easy. Lazio and Inter both lost points here recently and we knew that they were going to be desperate for points tonight. We struggled at times but Piatek's goal in the second half really helped us. Biglia? Well we knew that he would bring a lot of leadership to our side, he did well. Milan fans? It was incredible for sure. It felt like a game at the San Siro for us and we appreciate their support. I think that we played a mature game tonight. Castillejo? We are happy by his performances, he can still grow a lot but he has been doing very well recently. Bakayoko? He and Biglia are different type of players. You need to have depth in the midfield since players need rest at certain moments in a season". More to come...