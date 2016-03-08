Milan, Robinson’s entourage reveals why the deal collapsed
03 February at 11:00Wigan left back Antonee Robinson’s entourage has revealed the real reason why the player’s move to AC Milan collapsed at the end of last month, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old American landed in Milan and underwent medical examinations with the Rossoneri, ready and excited to be signing a contract with the club. However, the deal dramatically collapsed, forcing the player to return home disappointed. Those close to Robinson have revealed how angry he is that this opportunity has faded away.
The real reason the deal collapsed, the report continues, was the one officially given. The Rossoneri required more in-depth medical examinations to take place in some areas that they were unsure about. Due to the deadline of the transfer window, the deal couldn’t be completed in time. The player’s entourage has also confirmed that there were no problems with the figures or formula of the deal, suggesting that a deal could still take place in the summer.
Apollo Heyes
