Milan, Rodriguez agent: 'Piatek and Paqueta have changed the team'

Ricardo Rodriguez’s agent, Gianluca Di Domenico has spoken to Radio Marte about the way in which Paqueta and Piatek have revolutionized the Rossoneri’s fortunes.“We are all a little surprised by the impact of Paqueta and Piatek. They have changed Milan, it is not easy in today’s football, that two players change a team so much. Gattuso’s Milan has always been positive, because he wants the best in every training session, but these two players are making the difference and no one could have expected that."With all due respect to Higuain, who left, Milan have become much more dangerous. The team now has confidence, and the changing room that was already united in times of difficulty, today has the enthusiasm and makes the Rossoneri look really fearsome."It is a shame that Milan are no longer in the Europa league, because the way they are now, they could have gone a long way.”

