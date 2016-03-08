Milan, Rodriguez: 'I always want to be on the pitch; I don't know my future'
11 October at 10:30AC Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez has spoken to luzernerzeitung.ch about his current time with the Rossoneri:
'I didn't play for three games, but it doesn't mean anything. Everything can change. I don't know what will happen in the future, I just know I'm a player who always wants to go on the pitch. I feel good, as I have always shown. In Italy it is very difficult, it is tactical football.'
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments