Milan, Rodriguez likely to leave in upcoming January transfer window
14 November at 14:30Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez may leave the Rossoneri in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 27-year-old Swiss full back is liked by clubs in both the Premier League and the Bundesliga, and considering the fact that he has failed to appear in any of the Rossoneri’s last eight games, it’s likely that he will be sold in January in order to raise more capital for the Rossoneri’s transfer moves.
Rodriguez initially started this season regularly for previous Rossoneri coach Marco Giampaolo but following Milan’s 2-0 defeat to city rivals Inter in September, failed to make another appearance so far this season. His poor performances were often criticised by fans and this may be why he’s failed to play for the Rossoneri since the end of September. He is contracted to Milan until 2021.
Apollo Heyes
