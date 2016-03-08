Milan, Rodriguez to leave as Kurzawa heads replacements list

Ricardo Rodriguez is a player who hasn't featured for Milan since January. The Swiss full-back will return today against Atalanta 3 months after his last appearance.



This is thanks to Theo Hernandez's absence due to suspension. It has come at a time where Ricardo needs more continuity in order not to lose his place in his national team in view of the European Championship.



Directors Maldini and Boban are facing difficulties in the need to find a replacement for the Swiss, who has become surplus to requirements by the rossonerri after a poor run of form.



In recent weeks, the most recurring name has been that of Layvin Kurzawa , the left-sided fullback owned by Paris Saint Germain who has a contract expiring in June. This is a profile that suits the Milan operation, looking for a low cost solution.



But the deal presents its difficulties. A deal is not exactly in line with the parameters imposed by Elliott. The Frenchman now earns about 4 million euros and trying to convince him to join Milan with little flexibility in his wage will become a huge issue, especially if other top European clubs come knocking.

Anthony Privetera