Milan, Roma an Real Madrid target free to leave at the end of the year

Pedro Abad, president of Fluminense, opened the doors to the farewell of Pedro Guilherme, the forward is a target for Milan, Roma and Real Madrid, in an interview with Globoesporte: "Our financial condition is not good, it is not news for anyone. As far as Pedro is concerned, the will of the three parties, the two clubs and the player is required to close a deal, and if there has not been an agreement in the past it is because one of the three parties is not on the same page. Everyone likes him, sooner or later he will leave, but at the moment the market is closed and if something happens, it will only be at the end of the year ".



Guilherme is 21 years old and has been representing Fluminese for the past three seasons. The Brazilian managed to bag 10 goals in 19 appearances in 2018.

