Milan, Roma and Real Madrid target could be heading to Mexico

According Globoesporte, Fluminese received an important offer from Monterrey, as the Mexican club are ready to pay 20 million to sign the youngster.



Milan, Roma, Real Madrid and Sevilla are all monitoring the player and could jump in to sign him in the next transfer window.



Pedro Abad, president of Fluminense, said earlier that Pedro Guilherme in an interview with Globoesporte: "Our financial condition is not good, it is not news for anyone. As far as Pedro is concerned, the will of the three parties, the two clubs and the player is required to close a deal, and if there has not been an agreement in the past it is because one of the three parties is not on the same page. Everyone likes him, sooner or later he will leave, but at the moment the market is closed and if something happens, it will only be at the end of the year."



Guilherme is 21 years old and has been representing Fluminese for the past three seasons. The Brazilian managed to bag 10 goals in 19 appearances in 2018.

