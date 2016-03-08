A silent leader, a modern midfielder. Mexico’s Hector Herrera has been helping drive the team as they have won two of two at the World Cup and is garnering interest from across Europe as a result. After five years in Portugal, the 28-year-old could be on the move a year before his contract expires. His future will likely be in Spain, England or Italy.Italian challenge- a couple of years ago Juventus and Napoli tried to secure Herrera, and now there are Milan and Rome looking to secure the midfielder. Mirabelli has been following him for months, but the corporate chaos and the probable exclusion from the Europa League have held back every kind of deal, and a deal now could be leaning toward Rome. Monchi, in fact, considers him a potential substitute for Nainggolan, now one step away from Inter, regardless of Cristante's arrival.According to Espn, Herrera has also been targeted by Real Madrid. New coach Julen Lopetegui was at Porto from May 2014 to January 2016 and would like to bring him to Madrid.There are additional rumors arriving from England regarding Everton, Arsenal and West Ham. In short, taking Zorro, as he is nicknamed, will not be easy for his suitors.