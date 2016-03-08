Milan, "Romagnoli renewed last summer when others might have run away"
24 April at 09:45Former AC Milan and Lazio defender Massimo Oddo has given an interview to the Corriere della Sera in which he has discussed Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, ahead of the Coppa Italia semi-final clash between the two teams this evening at San Siro.
"When he arrived, he was 20 years old and had only a few appearances in Serie A. I don't think it was a gamble, because sooner or later young people have to be thrown into the fray. Of course the company had glimpsed the potential and the facts showed that his profile was adequate for Milan. We have witnessed a progressive growth and the whole defence has benefited. The captain's armband then empowered him. Over time he became representative of the team's values and was not a small burden: the captains of Milan were not little players.
"He lived through all the phases of transition between the various owners and he renewed last summer when others might have run away, he reminds me a little of the experience I had at Lazio, when I went from Cragnotti to Lotito, under whom I became captain. You certainly feel more responsibility."
