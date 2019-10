Milan, Romagnoli set to appoint new manager

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s centre-back Alessio Romagnoli is set to appoint a new manager after parting ways with his former attorney Sergio Berti, as per Tuttosport The report stated that the 24-year-old is now looking to appoint super-agent Mino Raiola as the man responsible for handling his professional matters.Riola is a world-renowned agent in football where he currently manages number of superstars, including Romagnoli’s teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma.Romagnoli is being at the San Siro since 2015 and has represented the Milan-based club in 128 league matches, where he has scored five goals as well.