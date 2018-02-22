Milan, Romagnoli: "The gap with Juve has been reduced"

As Juve and Milan get ready to face one another tomorrow evening in the Coppa Italia final in Rome, rossoneri defender Alessio Romagnoli spoke to MilanTV on the matter here is what he had to say:



" Two years ago when we faced Juve in the Coppa Italia final we played a great game but in the end, they found a way to beat us. When we faced them last year, we also lost but the gap between us and them seemed to be smaller. We kept improving so we feel like the gap has been reduced over the years. We can't only play for 70 minutes tomorrow, we will have to give it our all for the entire 90 minutes. We will have to remain calm and be intelligent with the ball if we want to have success against them tomorrow. A win for Bonucci? Yes we would like to win for him but also for the rest of the team and the fans. Leo won a lot with Juve but now it's time for him to win at Milan. We want to do well against a strong Juve team for our entire rossoneri family...".



