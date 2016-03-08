Milan, Romagnoli to renew; working on Suso
21 November at 10:40Milan directors Maldini and Boban are convinced that physical fitness and age will not play a part in convincing them to lure back Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the club in January.
The Rossoneri have been linked with the Swede making a return to his former club for a while and with the free agent approaching his deadline, a deal could be in the works sooner rather than later.
Zlatan was the topic of conversation with Mino Raiola, who also had words about another one of his clients, as we have learned.
Raiola arrived at Casa Milan with the representatives of Alessio Romagnoli. The summit talked about the possibility of extending the current agreement, which is expiring in 2022.
Milan have opened talks with the objectives of the Italian-Dutch agent to increase the current wage of 3.5 million euros per season.
Raiola has also added Suso to his team of stars. The Spaniard was also mentioned yesterday & it was also said that he would like to renew with Milan at higher figures than the current 3 million euro agreement.
Zvonimir Boban likes the Rossoneri number 8 but does not consider him non-transferable.
Anthony Privetera
