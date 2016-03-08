Milan, Romagnoli: ‘We are being pushed to the limit’
01 November at 14:30AC Milan defeated Genoa yesterday evening, with captain Alessio Romagnoli scoring a very late winner to give the Rossoneri a 2-1 win. Romagnoli spoke to Sky Sport after the game, reflecting on the match and giving his thoughts on Milan’s progress:
“We deserved the victory. We played very well. I’m sorry for my own goal. I was unlucky, but I made up for it. In my opinion, we’ve been criticised too much.
“The results are what count and we got another. We must improve and stay near the top. Are we being pushed to the limit? Yes.
“Caldara and Biglia picked up injuries and I wish Mattia all the best because it’s a bad injury. We hope he recovers soon.
“Did I try to shoot or cross? Shoot.”
