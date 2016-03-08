Milan, Rossoneri happy to sell Calabria in January to raise funds
14 November at 17:15Milan full-back Davide Calabria may leave the Rossoneri in the upcoming January transfer due to a poor start to the season, with interest coming from Spain, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri management are unconvinced by the abilities of the 22-year-old Italian, who has failed to impress the club in his first nine appearances of the season. Therefore, amidst interest from Spain, they are willing to sell him in order to raise more funds for the club as they look to strengthen the squad and improve on their incredibly poor start to the season, that has left them 14th in the league after 12 games.
Calabria, who is a product of the Rossoneri’s youth system, is currently contracted to the club until 2022. A report from Calciomercato.com recently suggested that Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen on the 22-year-old.
Apollo Heyes
