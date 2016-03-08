Milan, rumoured to be interested in former Arsenal captain

08 November at 21:45
Milan are rumoured to be interested in unhappy Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, according to a report from British newspaper the Times via Calciomercato.com tonight.
 
The report details how the Rossoneri rumoured to be keen on signing the 27-year-old Swiss midfielder, who seems destined to leave the North London club in the upcoming January transfer window following the recent incident he had with the club’s fans, as well as the removal of his captaincy. Furthermore, the report continues, Newcastle are keen on him as well.

Apollo Heyes

