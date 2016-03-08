Milan's Ante Rebic receives 5-game ban from UEFA
21 September at 12:00AC Milan completed the signing of Croatian forward Ante Rebic at the end of the summer transfer window. In one of his final moments as a player of Eintracht Frankfurt, Rebic got himself in trouble after an outburst in a European tie between the Bundesliga outfit and French club Strasbourg.
Rebic was sent off after just 44 minutes for a foul and consequentially swore and insulted the referee; a punishable offence by an increased ban on UEFA's part. Therefore, Rebic will miss his next five European games, when Milan eventually participate in Europe once again.
