Milan’s Calabria heaps praise on new signing Theo Hernandez

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan right-back Davide Calabria has heaped praise on the new signing Theo Hernandez.



The 22-year-old made those comments after Milan’s 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the pre-season friendly on Tuesday.



"Theo is strong, he has the legs and desire to prove his worth,” said Calabria. “He came here with the right desire and right mindset.



The 21-year-old has joined the Milan-based club from Spanish giants Real Madrid for a fee worth of €20 million in the ongoing transfer window.

