Milan’s Calabria renews contract, announcement to arrive soon

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s right-back Davide Calabria has extended his contract with the club till 2024 and an official announcement is likely to arrive soon.Calabria’s current deal with the Rossoneri expires in the summer of 2022, but it is believed that the contract is being extended for another two seasons.The Italy international has been at the San Siro since 2015 and has made 75 league appearances where he has scored two goals as well.