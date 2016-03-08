Milan’s concrete interest in Haaland, details of contract offer
21 December at 14:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly offered a mega contract to sign Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg’s young striker Erling Braut Haaland in the January transfer window, as per CorSport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the world of football after managing to score 28 goals along with providing seven assists in just 22 matches in all competitions.
There have been reports of interest in Haaland from the Milan-based club who have identified him as a perfect alternative of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović who has not yet confirmed that he will be coming to the Serie A outfit in the mid-season transfer window.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club are more than willing to meet the player’s buyout clause of €25 million in January.
The report further stated that the hierarchy of the club have already offered Haaland a contract worth of €5.5 million per season plus bonuses.
