Milan’s Cutrone set to join Wolves

Italian Serie A club AC Milan’s highly-rated striker Patrick Cutrone is set to join English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Calciomercato.com can confirm that the 21-year-old has left the squad who are in the United States for the pre-season and has flown back to Italy to finalise the deal.



It is believed that the deal should be concluded in the coming days if no major twist will take place in the coming days as the player is expected to travel to England to complete the formalities.



Cutrone, who is the product of AC Milan’s academy, is set to earn €2 million per season for the next five years.



The deal will be a great sign for the Rossoneri who are eager to balance their books to avoid any further punishment for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.



The deal is expected to cost Wolves fee in the region of €18 million and it can go up to €24 million with bonuses and add ons.

